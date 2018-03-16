News at a glance: March 16, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today

1. TDP walks out of NDA, week after quitting Narendra Modi Cabinet

In a huge setback for the National Democratic Alliance, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to quit the alliance. The decision was taken unanimously by the party politburo on Friday morning. http://bit.ly/2DwOLH0

2. 'India can't abruptly give up Russian arms': US tries to stop setback to ties with India

The United States cannot expect India to abruptly stop using Russian military hardware, a top US military commander has told the US Senate. http://bit.ly/2piNejF

3. Defamation case: After Majithia, will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal apologise to Jaitley too?

Arvind Kejriwal has apparently settled the defamation case filed against him by former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia by tendering an apology to the latter in connection with his alleged role in the drug trade in Punjab. http://bit.ly/2IrQHnU

4. JNU professor, accused of making lewd remarks and molesting students, booked

An FIR has been registered against a professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for allegedly molesting his students. http://bit.ly/2FHhSNN

5. Raid movie review: Critics heap praises on Ajay Devgn and his nail-biting thriller

The two time National Film Award winning actor is back with his new film and how! The Baadshaho star has returned to the silverscreen with Raid, a film in which he essays the role of a gritty Income Tax officer. http://bit.ly/2IpHYTb