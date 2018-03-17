News at a glance: March 17, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Darbhanga beheading case of personal enmity, has nothing to do with PM Modi: Police

A day after a 65-year-old man was beheaded by a mob in Bihar's Darbhanga district for naming a square after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police on Saturday claimed that the murder was the fallout of a 'personal enmity' and it has no connection with the PM. Read full report

2. In latest twist to air force procurement, India now eying Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet

Boeing Co, considered the frontrunner in the race to supply the Indian navy with new fighter jets, is now in contention for a much bigger $15 billion order after the government abruptly asked the air force to consider the twin-engine planes. Read full report

3. Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for 'vendetta politics', asks who will be PM Modi's next target after Lalu, Chidambaram

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has made a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for indulging in vendetta politics and accused it of targeting the Opposition leaders for settling political scores. Read full report

4. US chides Pakistan, seeks 'real action' on Taliban, Haqqani terrorists

The United States Administration of President Donald Trump has chided Pakistan for not taking significant steps to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network militant groups despite repeated warnings from the White House. Read full report

5. SSC scam: Aspirants give 15-day ultimatum to Centre for CBI probe, to launch #YuvaHallaBol on March 31

Thousands of aspirants and students, who have been protesting against the alleged leak of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination paper, have now given a 15-day ultimatum to the central government for initiating a CBI probe into the matter. Read full report