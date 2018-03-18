News at a glance: March 18, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. 60-year-old killed over filling water from tank in Delhi, three arrested

A 60-year-old man was on Saturday beaten to death allegedly over filling water from a tank in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur. Police claimed that they have arrested three people and apprehended a juvenile in the case. Read full report

2. Ola, Uber drivers threaten to go on indefinite strike from Monday in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Commuters taking Ola, Uber to commute are likely to face a tough time travelling as the drivers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from March 19. Read full report

3. Kapil Sharma to Sunil Grover: Don't spread rumours, called you 100 times

Comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma have indulged in a war of words, yet again, after Grover tweeted that he was not approached by Sharma for his new show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma'. Read full report

4. Bhagalpur tense after violence over Vikram Samvat procession, 18 injured

A clash broke out on Saturday between two groups in Bhagalpur in Bihar allegedly over a Vikram Samvat procession with songs and slogans. Read full report

5. Mohammad Shami claims innocence, says only crime is being Hasin Jahan's husband

The marital feud between Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan has, of late, sparked a controversy, with the latter's allegations against the Indian pacer leading to his exclusion from the BCCI annual contract. Read full report

6. Three AIIMS doctors killed in accident on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura

Three doctors working with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi were killed in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura. Read full report