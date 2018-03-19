News at a glance: March 19, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Army chief reacts to financial crunch report, says ready to fight with available weapons

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that the force is ready to fight with whatever weapons are available. The Army chief has also clarified that the process of arms procurement is continuing. Read full report

2. TDP, YSR Congress to pitch for no-confidence motion against Modi government today

The YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are on Tuesday set to pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in the Lok Sabha. Read full report

3. Ola, Uber drivers on indefinite strike in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

App-based taxi aggregators Ola and Uber began their indefinite strike on Monday. The strike is likely to cause major trouble to commuters in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru among others. Read full report

4. Vladimir Putin cruises to landslide election victory, thanks supporters

Vladimir Putin cruised to victory in Russia`s presidential election on Sunday, giving him at least another six years in power as Moscow`s relations with the West become increasingly strained. Read full report

5. India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final: Rohit Sharma reveals why he sent Vijay Shankar ahead of Dinesh Karthik

It left every Indian fan puzzled when Vijay Shankar came in to bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik in a pressure situation during the final of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday, but the move of stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma paid off in style. Read full report