News at a glance: March 2, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. PNB fraud: Unable to confirm if Nirav Modi is here, says US

The United States government is unable to confirm whether diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, who is at the centre of the multi-million Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is in the country. The statement comes from a State Department official on Friday. Read full report

2. Holi 2018: President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation, pray for peace, joy

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the countrymen on the festival of Holi. Read full report

3. Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, shouts Bollywood on Twitter! Check inside

The colourful, joyous festival of Holi is here and the entire country is gripped in its festive fervour. Our Bollywood celebrities thronged Twitter to extend their wishes to the fans and followers. Read full report

4. 7th Pay Commission: Big Holi bonanza for over 8 lakh government employees

Bringing Holi cheers to over eight lakh state government employees and pensioners, the Odisha government has announced it will implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for PSU employees. Read full report

5. INX media case: P Chidambaram to be questioned by CBI; tells son 'Don't worry, I'm there'

Hours after Karti Chidambaram was sent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for five days, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram told his son, "Don`t worry, I am there." Read full report