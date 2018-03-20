News at a glance: March 20, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. 39 Indians missing in Iraq's Mosul since 2014 are dead: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday declared that 39 Indians, who were missing in Iraq's Mosul since 2014, are dead. ''Out of the 40 who were kidnapped, one person managed to escape, and others were confirmed dead after DNA samples were matched from bodies exhumed from a mound, '' EAM Swaraj said in Rajya Sabha. Read full report

2. Mumbai local live updates: Over 60 trains cancelled as job aspirants cripple Central line services

Several job aspirants on Tuesday staged protesting between Mumbai's Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway stations, stalling local train services in the Maharashtra capital leaving hundreds of commuters stranded. Read full report

3. Arvind 'Sorry' Kejriwal - Congress suggests new name after Delhi CM apologises to Gadkari, Sibal

The Congress party has now advised the Delhi Chief Minister to change his name to Arvind Sorry Kejriwal hours after the latter tendered an apology to BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal for making unverified allegations of corruption against them. Read full report

4. Political uproar in Tamil Nadu over Rath Yatra, Stalin says 'stop it immediately for peace'

DMK acting president MK Stalin has urged the Tamil Nadu government to act immediately to stop the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra from entering the state. According to the DMK strongman, the Rath Yatra will disturb the communal harmony and peace in Tamil Nadu. Read full report

5. PNB scam: Mehul Choksi again writes to CBI, reiterates he can't come to India

Responding to the fresh set of summons sent by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), absconding jeweller Mehul Choksi again wrote a letter to the investigative agency stating that was impossible for him to return to India and join the investigation due to the suspension of his passport and ill-health. Read full report

6. Congress playing with fire, says BJP as Karnataka recognises Lingayat as separate religion

The BJP appears to be in a fix and has slammed the Karnataka government for its decision to recommend separate religion status for the state's powerful and electorally crucial Lingayats in the Congress-ruled state. Read full report