News at a glance: March 21, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today

Distraught families of 39 Indians killed in Iraq demand DNA reports from government

Family members of the 39 Indians killed by terrorist outfit Islamic State are demanding proofs of the identification of the victims. http://bit.ly/2GNz41s

Kangana Ranaut, Ayesha Shroff named in Call Detail Records case, probe on

Crime branch of Thane police has named actress Kangana Ranaut and actor Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff in the Call Detail Records case that first came to light when the name of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui featured in media reports. http://bit.ly/2u5GsT4

Class 9 student commits suicide in Noida, family alleges she was sexually abused by teacher

It has been alleged that the Noida school student was disturbed because of alleged sexual advances by one of the teachers. http://bit.ly/2FWDQse

60 educational institutions get full autonomy: Is your college on the list?

The list of the institutions that would be given autonomy include five central universities, 21 state universities, 24 deemed universities, two private universities and eight autonomous colleges. http://bit.ly/2ubEOQ4

Team Rahul Gandhi set to take charge of Congress, several top leaders resign

Ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's announcement of his new team, resignations have begun in the party with actor-politician Raj Babbar now quitting as party's Uttar Pradesh Congress chief. http://bit.ly/2u4BTIX