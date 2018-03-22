News at a glance: March 22, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Nitish being a coward, he should be blamed for violence in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav has blamed Nitish Kumar and the BJP for recent incidents of violence in Araria, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga. Launching a scathing attack on the Janata Dal United leader, Yadav alleged that Nitish Kumar is taking decisions under fear. http://bit.ly/2FUn3u3

2. Jodhpur court orders FIR against Hardik Pandya over tweet on Ambedkar

A court in Jodhpur on Wednesday directed the Rajasthan Police to register an FIR against Hardik Pandya for a tweet allegedly disrespecting Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. http://bit.ly/2uatOT4

3. After global outcry over Facebook data theft, Mark Zuckerberg says 'time to step up'

Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that the social media giant "made mistakes" over the Cambridge Analytica scandal and a "breach of trust" had occurred between it and its users. http://bit.ly/2pvc0NE

4. Delhi to be hit by 9.1 magnitude earthquake, warns NASA is a hoax message circulating on WhatsApp

Attributing the information and warning to American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a WhatsApp message warned that an earthquake measuring 9.1 on Richter scale would strike Delhi-NCR between April 7 and April 15. http://bit.ly/2G2zP5P

5. Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam's latest 'snowmen' pic and video is breaking the internet

The Khan family is out on a vacation reportedly and chilling at the snow-capped mountains of Alps. http://bit.ly/2pwyWuT