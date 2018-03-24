News at a glance: March 24, 2018

Headlines of the day:

1. Rajya Sabha polls: BJP avenges by-poll defeat in UP, Congress wins big in Karnataka

While BSP has cried foul and said money power triumphed, BJP said it is win of truth in UP. In other results, Congress bagged three seats in Karnataka and Trinamool managed four in West Bengal. Read more



2. Government issues notice to Cambridge Analytica over FB data breach

The notice came after reports that political parties had used the data analytics firm during elections. Read more



3. In a first, Indian diplomats attend Pakistan Day parade

The move of the Pakistan Army chief was aimed at sending a message of peace to New Delhi, claimed the report. Read more



3. Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas shift to motorbikes for more efficient service*

Motorbikes also help conserve physical energy, say the dabbawalas. Read more



4. India is a brother, but China a long lost cousin found: Maldives envoy

The Maldives will further embrace Chinese investment but is aware it risks getting caught between China and India, Faisal told the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post. Read more



5. Need help with love letters? This Italian will ghost-write for you

And it costs 70 euros ($85.90)... Read more



6. 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag

The encounter operation was launched on Friday night in Anantnag's Dooru area. During the operation, arms and ammunition have also been recovered. Read more

7. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover come together for a digital show

The show will be produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes. Read more