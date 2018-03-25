News at a glance: March 25, 2018

Headlines of the day:

1. Rahul accuses govt of stalling appointment of judges, says PM Modi's 'ego was hurt'

After targeting the Centre over pending court cases, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has now hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over appointment of judges to Supreme Court and High Courts. Read full report

2. Newly-appointed Hurriyat chief Ashraf Sehrai's son joins Hizbul Mujahideen

Junaid Ashraf, son of the newly elected chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has joined terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday. Read full report

3. D Roopa, who exposed special jail treatment to Sasikala, refuses Namma Bengaluru Award

Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence) D Roopa Moudgil, who had claimed that jailed former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala had free access outside Bengaluru jail she was lodged in, has refused to accept ‘Namma Bengaluru Award’, given by a non-profit organisation Namma Bengaluru Foundation. Read full report

4. India to solve water crisis by utilising rivers flowing to Pakistan

The central government has decided to solve the water problems in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan by utilising water from rivers flowing into Pakistan, Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Saturday. Read full report

5. Google remembers late actor Farooque Shaikh with doodle on his birth anniversary

Google pays tribute to late actor Farooque Shaikh with a doodle on his 70th birth anniversary on Sunday. The actor was born on March 25, 1948. Read full report