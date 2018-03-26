News at a glance: March 26, 2018

Top headlines on Monday morning:

1. Chinese military helicopter violates Indian airspace in Uttarakhand

Breaching airspace norms, a Chinese military helicopter on Monday infiltrated the Line of Actual Control and was seen hovering over Barahoti region of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Read more



2. How the world reacted to Australian ball-tampering scandal

Australia captain Steve Smith confessed on Saturday that the team’s “leadership group” had hatched a plan to alter the condition of the ball during the third day of the third Test against South Africa. Read more



3. Ball-tampering: 'Wow ICC wow, different people different rules,' says angry Harbhajan

"No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008?" Harbhajan tweeted. Read more



4. Watch: Four rapists paraded on streets by police, thrashed by women onlookers

In a bid to publicly shame and chastise rapists, the Bhopal police paraded four men, accused of gangraping a 20-year-old girl, in busy city streets on Sunday. Read more



5. Bhagalpur riots: BJP minister's son Arijit Shashwat resurfaces, denies reports of fleeing

Shashwat, accused of inciting communal violence at Nathnagar in Bhagalpur district, has moved an anticipatory bail application. Read more

6. Salman Khan unveils brand new poster of Race 3 - See pic

The makers of the film had unveiled the first look posters of each of the characters in the film recently. Read more



7. Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (The Song Of Bharat) out

Watch Lyrical Song video