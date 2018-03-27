News at a glance: March 27, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Uniting opposition? Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar in Delhi

Mamata Banerjee will on Tuesday meet several Opposition leaders including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss ways to take on the Narendra Modi-led government inside and outside Parliament. https://bit.ly/2pJAaDs

2. French hacker claims PM Modi's app taking info without consent, explains modus operandi

In a series of tweets, French hacker Elliot Alderson has alleged that the app sends the IP address of users to US-based website api.narendramodi.in without their consent. https://bit.ly/2ITl6vA

3. Election Commission likely to declare Karnataka Assembly election dates today

The schedule for Karnataka Assembly elections could be declared on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce it at around 11 am. https://bit.ly/2pGhTrw

4. Suno babu, baat samjho: Nitish Kumar's political advice to Lalu's son Tejashwi

“Suno, babu, baat samjho”. These were the words of the usually quiet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s son and leader of Opposition in legislative assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. https://bit.ly/2IXLWD0

5. Spikes at HDFC branch spark social media furore, bank removes it on priority

HDFC Bank’s decision to instal iron spikes outside their Fort branch gate in Mumbai has severely been criticised for being insensitive to homeless and being a threat for pedestrians. https://bit.ly/2pHF98f

6. In ball-tampering row, Darren Lehmann to resign as Australia coach: Report

Darren Lehmann will step down as coach of Australia before the fourth Test against South Africa begins on Friday, according to a report in Britain's Daily Telegraph, as the fall-out from the ball-tampering scandal continued on Tuesday. https://bit.ly/2ulXFI9