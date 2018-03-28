News at a glance: March 28, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Opposition parties mull motion to remove CJI Dipak Misra, SP extends support

In a blow to the Indian judiciary, several opposition parties, including the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have initiated the process to bring a motion to remove Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Read full report

2. Was Pakistani PM Abbasi frisked at US airport? Here’s the truth

Amid reports of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoing security check at an airport in US, hinting at further worsening of relations between Pakistan and US, Pakistan-based Geo News has suggested that he voluntarily followed the security procedures. Read full report

3. GSK to sell Horlicks; Nestle, other food groups likely suitors

Food giants Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Unilever are expected to bid for GlaxoSmithKline`s Horlicks health nutrition business, which could fetch more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Read full report

4. Is Kapil Sharma missing Sunil Grover? This tweet may have the answer

New show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which went on air on Sunday last week, has unfortunately not garnered a great response from the viewers. Read full report

5. China-North Korea bonhomie on display: Xi Jinping accepts Kim Jong's invitation

After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday accepted the former's invitation to visit North Korea. Read full report