News at a glance: March 30, 2018

Top headlines on Friday morning

1. Who is Vicky, the man at the centre of CBSE board papers leak row: 5 points

The incident has shocked the entire the nation with several students taking to streets to protest. Read more

2. How CBSE board exam papers got leaked on WhatsApp, circulated on social media

The Crime Branch is currently following the chain of events to understand how was the paper leaked. Read more



3. CBSE papers leak: Questions were on sale for Rs 10,000; students, tutors grilled

Raids were carried out by the police at coaching centres in Dwarka, Rohini and Rajinder Nagar areas. Read more



4. Baaghi 2 movie tweet review: Tiger Shroff is back and how

Also featuring powerhouse of talent Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar, Baaghi 2, a sequel to Baaghi, showcases Ronnie’s rebel for love. Read more



5. Vijay Mallya set to get married for the third time: Reports

Pinky Lalwani, a former Kingfisher air-hostess, has been with Mallya for three years. Read more



6. 10 key Income Tax rules will change from April 1 – All you should know

Know how the change in Income Tax rules will impact you. Read more



7. Mahira Khan's smoking video goes viral; trolls criticise her

In the video, the Pakistani actress is seen with a cigarette in her hand during an event. Read more

