News at a glance: March 4, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Karti Chidambaram taken to Mumbai, will be brought face-to-face with Indrani, Peter Mukerjea

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai for further investigation in connection with the INX Media bribery case. Karti left for Mumbai at around 8 AM, in an Air India flight, said a CBI official. Read full report

2. PNB official received gold, diamond jewellery as bribe from Nirav Modi: CBI

An official of Punjab National Bank received gold and diamond jewellery from a billionaire jeweller accused of being involved in a $2 billion bank fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)told a court on Saturday. Read full report

3. UP byelections: Rivals SP and BSP may join hands for Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypolls

To take on the BJP, arch-rivals Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are likely to enter into an alliance for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Read full report

4. SSC exam paper leak: Anna Hazare meets protestors; Cong dubs it another Vyapam scam

As the protest by SSC aspirants against the alleged leak of examination paper for the combined graduate level exam – SSC CGL tier 2 exam intensified, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Sunday met the candidates in Delhi. Hazare joined the protestors at around 8 o' clock in the morning. Read full report

5. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser leaked online, video goes viral

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 teaser has been leaked online. The video surfaced on Twitter Sunday morning and instantly grabbed users’ attention. Read full report

6. Dinesh Karthik to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018

The suspense around who will captain Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after Gautam Gambhir's exit ended on Sunday when the franchise's CEO, Venky Mysore, announced that Dinesh Karthik will lead the side in the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read full report