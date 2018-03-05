News at a glance: March 5, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Demise of Left will be a disaster for India, we can’t afford it: Jairam Ramesh

After the ouster of Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government in Tripura Assembly elections, former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that the demise of Left will be a disaster for India. Read full report

2. Oscars 2018: Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi remembered at 90th Academy Awards

Indian stars Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, who passed away recently, featured in the In Memoriam section at the 90th Academy Awards on Monday. Read full report

3. Holi comes once in a year, Namaz offered many times: Yogi Adityanath sparks row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has triggered a row with his latest statement. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman has said that the festival of Holi has to be respected by everyone as it falls once in a year while Namaz is offered many times. Read full report

4. Palace on Wheels for common man? Indian Railways may cut luxury trains tariff by 50%

The Indian Railways has decided to make luxury trains like Palace on Wheels, Golden Chariot and Maharaja Express more affordable by reducing the tariff by as much as 50 per cent. Read full report

5. Writing is on the wall, Modi won't remain PM in 2019: Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien has claimed that Narendra Modi’s speech from ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 this year will be his last as the Prime Minister of the country. Read full report