News at a glance: March 6, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Slammed for recent Italy visit, unfazed Rahul Gandhi set for another foreign trip

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been targeted by opposition for his absence during counting of Assembly election votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, is embarking on a three-day foreign tour starting March 8. Read full report

2. Manu Bhaker wins second gold at shooting World Cup

The sensational Manu Bhaker, all of 16, shot her way to a second successive gold medal in a mixed team event as India consolidated their position at the top in the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. Read full report

3. 'Delhi Chalo': Mamata Banerjee takes on BJP, launches 'target Red Fort'

Giving out the slogan of 'Delhi Chalo', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to imprint her party's footsteps in the national capital. She asserted that if the saffron party targets to establish its rule in Bengal, her aim is Delhi and the Red Fort. Read full report

4. Not just 7 minutes, now you have over an hour to delete your WhatsApp message

WhatsApp Messenger has updated its ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature letting users delete their sent messages within 4096 seconds or 68 minutes and 16 seconds as compared to its earlier deadline of 420 seconds or seven minutes. Read full report

5. Irrfan Khan contracts a rare disease, says 'will not give up'

Actor Irrfan Khan, who won our hearts several times with her spectacular onscreen performance, hasn't been keeping well for the past couple of days. Read full report