News at a glance: March 7, 2018

Here is what is making news today:

As statue vandalism spreads, PM Modi dials Rajnath, asks states to act

The MHA has asked the states to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Read more.

Why should I celebrate Eid, I am a devout Hindu: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he is a devout Hindu and does not celebrate Eid. Read more.

Are only Delhiites deserving of Padma awards? PM Modi questions 'lobbying'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday questioned why most of the recipients of the prestigious awards belonged to Delhi. Read more.

UK court bans family to bring daughter to India fearing 'utterly unacceptable' genital mutilation ritual

Female genital mutilation (FGM), also known as female circumcision, involves ritual intimate cutting, sometimes without anaesthetic, and has been banned in the UK. Read more.

Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM variant up for flash sale today

Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version. Read more.

Janhvi Kapoor’s reply to Akshat Rajan’s ‘happy birthday’ post drops hint about her relationship status?

Akshat Rajan, a friend of hers, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo to wish her on her birthday. Read more.

