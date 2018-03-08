News at a glance: March 8

Here is what is making headlines today:

India's big catch: Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Farooq Takla arrested by CBI in Dubai

The CBI on Thursday brought back from Dubai notorious gangster Farooq Takla – a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. http://bit.ly/2FpZgxN

Baloch activists take their fight against Pakistan to the UN

Keeping the pressure up on Pakistan for committing atrocities against locals in Balochistan, the Baloch Republican Party on Wednesday took their protest right up to the doors of the United Nations office in Geneva. http://bit.ly/2D8A9h3

Andhra special status row: After TDP pulls out of Centre, two BJP ministers to quit state cabinet

Two BJP legislators from Andhra Pradesh will quit from state cabinet on Thursday, hours after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu asked his ministers to resign from the Union Cabinet over Centre's refusal to grant special status to the southern state. http://bit.ly/2oRPLRI

Some wear combat boots: IAF salutes women flying officers on International Women’s Day

As the world marks International Women’s Day, the Indian Air Force has released a video saluting the women in service. The video features flying officer Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, who have emerged as the most recognisable faces in the force. http://bit.ly/2FhZAmd

An Ola cab driver set to pass out as an Army officer: Meet Om Paithane

The former cabbie, Om Paithane, will pass out from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 10, and this has made his family really proud. http://bit.ly/2tuBU8q