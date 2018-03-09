News at a glance: March 9, 2018

Here are the top headlines:

1. What vandalism? BJP's Ram Madhav says Lenin's statue removed by people who put it

Ram Madhav says no statue has been damaged in Tripura. He clarifies that Lenin's statue that created an uproar for being taken down was actually on private land and brought down by the property owners.

2. After statues of icons, Lord Hanuman's idol targeted by miscreants

The idol was damaged and a poster was pasted on it by unidentified persons. Local police in Balia's Kharuav village (UP) has launched an investigation.



3. India hits back at Pakistan in UN, says 'terrorism fundamental violation of human rights'

"Terrorism is the most fundamental violation of human rights and we overlook its egregiousness at our own peril," said New Delhi.



4. Thaw in fiery relations? Donald Trump may meet Kim Jong Un in May

The two leaders have exchanged serious barbs in recent past but a conciliation may be round the corner. If the two meet, it would be a first for a sitting US President to meet a North Korean leader.



5. McDonald's flips iconic 'M' logo upside down to honour women

All McDonald's social media profiles, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, displayed the logo upside-down.



6. At least three dead, several injured as blaze destroys factory in Tarapur

A massive fire broke out in a factory late Thursday night in Palghar's Tarapur - engulfing the building and eventually spreading to surrounding structures as well. At least three people have died and five others have been injured in the incident.

7. Summer scorcher: Delhi's hunger for electricity to reach new heights in 2018

Delhi had witnessed an all-time peak demand of 6526 MW on June 6, 2017, at 15:31 hours.



8. How a villager used a gamcha to help Dibrugarh Rajdhani avoid massive disaster

This is the third such incident in Katihar district in the span of three months.



9. Janhvi Kapoor returns to the sets of 'Dhadak– See pics

Dhadak is the official Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Marathi runaway film, Sairat.

10. Mohammed Shami's wife files police complaint, accuses him of torture

Hasin Jahan has accused Mohammed Shami of having had sexual relations outside of marriage and even said the India cricketer had tortured her physically and mentally.