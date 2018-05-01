हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
News At A Glance

News at a glance: May 1, 2018

Top headlines on Tuesday morning

News at a glance: May 1, 2018

Here are the top news of the day

India didn't sign up for this: Congress tears into controversial remarks of BJP CMs
Both the chief ministers have been in the centre of the public eye after making a string of controversial statements. Read more
 

Karnataka polls: Narendra Modi to launch 5-day campaign blitz from Chamarajanagar
Modi is expected to address a dozen rallies over the next five days. Read More
 

WhatsApp co-founder to quit in loss of privacy advocate at Facebook  
Stanford alumnus Acton and Ukrainian immigrant Koum co-founded WhatsApp in 2009. Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion in cash and stock. Read more
 

What is Maharashtra Day: A 10-point guide to the holiday and celebrations
It is not just Maharashtra Day, it also happens to be Gujarat Day. Read 
 

Hiten Tejwani locks lips with wifey Gauri and the pic defines couple goals!
Hiten and Gauri have been married for 14 long years and is still seen as one of the most stylish and lovable TV couples. Read more
 

Tags:
News At A GlanceTop headlinesLatest News
Next
Story

What is Gujarat Foundation Day: A 10-point guide to the celebrations

Must Watch