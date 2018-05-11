News at a glance: May 11, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Biplab Dev does it again, says Rabindranath Tagore gave away Noble prize to protest against British

Tagore had repudiated his Knighthood in protest against the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre in 1919. Read more

2. Unnao: CBI confirms rape allegations against Sengar, local police role under scanner

After a massive public outrage over the inaction of the UP police, the case was handed over to the CBI on April 12. Read more

3. Posting of SHOs will now require DM's nod - Yogi Adityanath Government's new order

According to the new order, it will now be mandatory for the SSP or the SP to take approval of the District Magistrates before posting the SHOs. Read more

4. ISIS operatives planned to assassinate PM Narendra Modi, claims Gujarat ATS chargesheet

In its chargesheet filed last month before a court in Bharuch, the Gujarat ATS has exposed a sinister ISIS plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

5. 104-year-old Australian commits assisted suicide in Switzerland

David Goodall, the 104-year-old Australian scientist, who had travelled to Switzerland to end his life committed assisted suicide. Read more

6. Raazi movie review: Alia Bhatt's spy act gets a thumbs up from B-Town

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat which is inspired by real events. Read more

5. Race 3 trailer to be released on May 15; Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol reach Salman Khan's residence

This is when the Race 3 trailer will be released by makers! Read more