News at a glance: May 3, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

Nervousness or killer instinct? Narendra Modi to address more rallies ahead of cliffhanger election

The schedule of the party's star-of-star campaigners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now been increased to include 21 rallies. Read more.

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping agreed on long-term view to avoid temporary setbacks to India-China ties: China

India and China seem to have agreed to actively avoid the possibility of military confrontation at the recent 'informal summit' between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Read more.

Railway vendor fined Rs 1 lakh for using toilet water in tea and coffee

A viral video dating back to December of last year has prompted authorities to impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a railway vendor for using toilet water on trains to make tea and coffee. Read more.

Move aside Hollywood: China opens $7.9 billion movie hub

For several decades, Hollywood in Los Angeles has been synonymous with some of the best movies ever made and many with staggering budgets. Now, there is competition. Read more.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone eyeing a November wedding?

There is a strong wave of gossip doing the rounds that the 'it' couple of Bollywood (although they haven't made it public yet) is reportedly tying the knot this year. Read more.