News at a glance: May 4, 2018

Here is what is making news today

Over 100 dead, 200 injured as thundershowers continue to batter Rajasthan, UP

Both states are likely to witness another gust of dust storm and thundershowers in the next 48 hours, warned the Met Department. https://bit.ly/2riXIAE

BJP MLA BN Vijayakumar dies of cardiac arrest during campaigning for Karnataka polls

BN Vijayakumar was campaigning in Pattabhiramanagar area in Jayanagar on Thursday evening when he suffered the attack. https://bit.ly/2rjS68i

United States can't ignore Uttar Pradesh if it wants to improve ties with India: BJP minister

"It is important for the United States to understand that for any relationship with India to go up, obviously other states are important, but Uttar Pradesh remains the most important," Sidhartha Nath Singh said. https://bit.ly/2I8LkNh

Days after praising HD Deve Gowda, PM Modi now asks Karnataka not to vote for JDS

The attack on the JDS comes just two days after Modi had castigated Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "insulting" the former prime minister by calling JDS the "B team" of the BJP. https://bit.ly/2IgfIp6

Twitter urges its 330 million users to change 'unmasked' passwords

A person familiar with the company's response said the number was "substantial" and that they were exposed for "several months." https://bit.ly/2rjUltc

I don't understand what the fuss is about: Boney Kapoor on National Awards row

The National Film Awards ceremony found itself in the middle of a controversy when more than 68 recipients of the National Awards decided to skip the ceremony. https://bit.ly/2HM22md