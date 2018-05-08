News at a glance: May 8, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

BJP, Congress trade nasty barbs on Twitter as Sonia Gandhi readies to enter Karnataka campaign

Sonia is set to begin her campaign in Karnataka with a rally in Bijapur. This is the first time in about two years that the former Congress chief is hitting the campaign trail. https://bit.ly/2rrHsMR

Thunderstorm warning today: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram schools shut, emergency services on alert

Delhi and its surrounding areas saw light early morning showers on Tuesday, even as the region braces itself for more thunderstorms and strong winds. https://bit.ly/2K4AlSn

Rapes have nothing to do with a woman's clothes: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman has suggested that government agencies may be able to do little to stop violence and crimes against women, since many of these crimes are committed by people who are either friends or family. https://bit.ly/2FRQzLT

In Lahore, suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar takes pot shots at PM Modi and BJP

Aiyar - suspended by Congress for calling PM Narendra Modi neech - invoked VD Savarkar to elaborate on the ideology of 'those currently in power in India.' https://bit.ly/2KIdexW

Sunita Kapoor's dance with Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja is unmissable- Watch

Out of many videos that have surfaced on the social media, here's one where the happiest mother in town Sunita Kapoor, dances her heart out with the lovely couple. https://bit.ly/2jDpbc2