News at a glance: November 20, 2017

1. CWC to meet today, set ball rolling for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Monday at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence to initiate the process of Rahul Gandhi's elevation to the top ost of the grand old party, reports said. Read full story

2. Maharashtra water minister pees by roadside, rivals say Swachh Bharat has failed

A minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government has caused embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he was caught urinating by roadside. The video of the minister peeing by roadside went viral on social media. Read full story

3. Cheteshwar Pujara becomes third Indian to bat on all 5 days

Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday became the third Indian batsman to bat on all five days of a Test match during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Read full story

4. Patidars clash with Congress workers, vandalise party office hours after 'deal'

Hours after Gujarat Congress declared a truce with Hardik Patel over seat distribution in upcoming Gujarat polls, late-night protests by Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) workers erupted in Ahmedabad and Surat. Read full story

5. Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha's elimination leaves Priyank Sharma teary eyed

Benafsha Soonawalla, who had always been on the verge of getting evicted from the house of Bigg Boss 11 after being consistently nominated, was finally eliminated from the contest. She got minimum number of votes and hence her stint ended on Sunday, November 19. Read full story