News at a glance on January 22, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. AAP MLAs withdraw plea from Delhi High Court seeking stay on their disqualification

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved the disqualification 20 of AAP MLAs in Delhi for holding offices of profit. Read more

2. PM Modi reaches Switzerland for World Economic Forum meet at Davos

"At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," said PM Modi. Read more

3. Pakistan at it again, to bar UNSC access terrorist Hafiz Saeed

UNSC's visit comes amid increased global pressure on Pakistan from the United States to act on home-grown terror organisations. Read more



4. India continues to rank below Pakistan, other neighbours on Inclusive Development Index

India was on Monday ranked at the 62nd place among emerging economies on an Inclusive Development Index. Read more



5. Shah Rukh Khan to have a fourth child and he has decided the baby name already? Deets inside

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humour. Read more



6. Maruti Suzuki 2018 Swift: Top five hits and misses

Swift 2018 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated cars of 2018. First launched in India in 2005, Maruti Suzuki has sold 1.7 million units of Swift and expect to further ramp up sales moving forward. Read more



7. 'Top bomb maker': Indian Mujahideen terrorist behind 2008 Gujarat blasts arrested

Qureshi has been nicknamed as India's Osama bin Laden. Read more