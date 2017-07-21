close
Next Mann Ki Baat on July 30; Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to share inputs

The 34th episode of Maan Ki Baat radio programme will be held on July 30.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 13:00
Next Mann Ki Baat on July 30; Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to share inputs
The 34th episode of Maan Ki Baat radio programme will be held on July 30, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter

New Delhi: The 34th episode of Maan Ki Baat radio programme will be held on July 30. Taking to Twitter to share the details of the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to give their inputs and ideas.

"This month`s Mann Ki Baat will take place on Sunday,... Share your ideas for it, on the NM Mobile App," the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday morning. 

Mann Ki Baat is an radio-based programme where PM Modi addresses the people of the nation. The programme will be aired at 11 am on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

One can listen to the previous episodes of Mann Ki Baat here

"As always, PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 34th Episode of Mann Ki Baat," reads a notice on mygov.in forum.

The statement also asked people to record message suggestions either in Hindi or English. "Some of the recorded messages might also be part of the broadcast," said the notice. 

Interested citizens need to give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received via SMS to give suggestions to PM Modi. 

