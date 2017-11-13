NGT caps number of daily devotees at Vaishno Devi to 50,000

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday capped the number of devotees allowed to visit Vaishno Devi shrine to 50,000 a day.

The NGT said that only 50,000 devotees would be allowed to make their way to the shrine everyday and that other devotees would be stopped either at Ardhkumari or Katra. It also stayed new constructions taking place inside the shrine complex.

The NGT has been taking a close look at the impact on areas adjoining the approach road for the shrine and at the religious site as well. Last year, it had directed the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to furnish a report giving details of the municipal solid waste (MSW) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed there.