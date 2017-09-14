close
NGT rejects Centre's plea, refuses to lift ban on 10-yr-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday dismissed the Centre's plea seeking modification of its ban order on diesel vehicles, according to PTI. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 13:24
NGT rejects Centre's plea, refuses to lift ban on 10-yr-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR
File photo

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday dismissed the Centre's plea seeking modification of its ban order on diesel vehicles, according to PTI. 

Refusing to lift the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR, NGT said, "one diesel vehicle causes pollution equal to 24 petrol vehicles and 40 CNG vehicles".

In November 2014, the NGT, in a bid to tackle increasing air pollution in the national capital, held that all diesel and petrol vehicles which were more than 15 years old would not be permitted to ply on Delhi roads.

Thereafter, the tribunal had again in April 2015 ordered that all diesel vehicles of more than 10 years old would not be permitted to ply in Delhi.

In January 2017, the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking the lifting of the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi and NCR, saying it was affecting the economically weaker section of people.

In July 2017,  the union government challenged the NGT's order to phase out diesel vehicles, saying there was no legal provision for the move described by a car maker as a "corporate death penalty".

Meanwhile, in an another jolt to diesel car owners in the national capital, the tribunal had, in July 2016, directed the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles which are over 10 years old from plying in the city.

NGT order had come in the wake of rising pollution levels in Delhi and NCR causing health risks for its population.​

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

NGTCentreDiesel vehicleSupreme Courtdiesel vehicle banNational Green Tribunal

