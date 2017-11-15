NGT wants Amarnath cave to be declared 'silence zone'

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday suggested that the area around the Amarnath Shrine cave be declared as 'silence zone' to prevent avalanches in the area. Looking to improve the environment around the holy shrine, the green body also said that throwing of offerings should be forbidden in the area.

Appointing a committee to look into environmental protection and to improve infrastructure for pilgrims, the NGT said that noise around the area should be minimised to prevent any chances of avalanches. It also questioned why shops and toilets beyond a certain acceptable number have not been removed.

Earlier this week, the NGT had capped the daily number of pilgrims allowed to visit Vaishno Devi to 50,000. This was to ease pressure on authorities as well as on the environment. It had also halted construction activities inside the shrine.