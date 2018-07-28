NH 3 blocked near Manali after huge boulders come hurling down

New Delhi: Many locals and tourists were left stranded on Saturday morning on NH 3 near Manali when massive boulders landed on the main road here.

The road was blocked by the boulders and while there were no reports of any injuries or damage to vehicles, people were left stranded with many choosing to walk past the obstruction.

Local administration deployed JCB machines as restoration work was begun to ensure the busy highway is re-opened for vehicular traffic.

Landslides and mudslides pose a grave rish in the hilly states of Himachal and Uttarakhand during the rainy months. This year, the intensity of rainfall has been severe, leading to swollen rivers/streams and several instances of main roads getting blocked. There have also been tremors around the Kangra region of Himachal - twice in just three days this week.