Himachal Pradesh

NH3 blocked due to landslide in Himachal's Banala, vehicles diverted to Manali

A landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Banala area of Mandi district causing a blockade of National Highway 3.

Image Courtesy: ANI

According to news agency ANI, the blockade has caused a traffic jam on the highway and vehicles have been diverted through Kotla route to Manali. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, in wake of an avalanche warning, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a directive to Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh to monitor the situation in prone areas and take appropriate precautionary measures. Alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Shimla.

Earlier in September, several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed landslides following heavy rainfall and flash floods in the Kullu region. 

All the major rivers and their tributaries witnessed flood-like situation. The water level of Beas River rose abnormally in several places including Mandi and Hamirpur districts.

Upper Himachal including Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts had earlier witnessed snowfall.

Heavy loss to the crops was reported from several districts.

Himachal PradeshBanalaMandiLandslideManali

