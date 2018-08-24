हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manipur

NIA arrests Manipur MLA Yamthung Haokip in missing arms case

Haokip has been arrested for his involvement in procuring police pistols illegally and distributing them to different terrorist groups to wage war against the state. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Manipur MLA Yamthung Haokip from Imphal in connection with the missing arms case.

Haokip has been arrested for his involvement in procuring police pistols illegally and distributing them to different terrorist groups to wage war against the state. A total of 56 pistols and 58 magazines from the DG Pool Armoury located within the premises of 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion, Imphal went missing between 2016 and early 2017.

Haokip was produced before an NIA Special Judge in Imphal. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Owing to his recent illness, the judge ordered the jail authorities to admit him in the government hospital.

The NIA has recovered 14 weapons till now. An investigation is underway.

During the investigation, on July 30 one of the missing pistols was recovered from Haokip's residence at Imphal's Mantri Pukhri after the NIA conducted a search. Besides this, other incriminating articles, sufficient material and other evidence were collected, that have established the complicity of Haokip in the case.

Haokip is an MLA from Saikul Assembly Constituency.

