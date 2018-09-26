NIA busts LeT-linked terror funding module in Delhi, arrests three

New Delhi: In a big breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday claimed to have busted a terror funding module in Delhi linked to terror outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed's Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

The apex anti-terror probe agency also arrested three persons in this connection.

Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore, Pakistan based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a terror organisation proscribed under UAPA. https://t.co/qQQS56Y9Mw — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018

The module was busted and the subsequent arrests were made after the NIA conducted searches at multiple places in Daryaganj, Nizamuddin and Kucha Ghasiram areas on Tuesday, it said.

The NIA, which has been probing the case of foreign funding of terror outfits and Kashmiri separatists, had registered a case in this regard in July this year.

In its FIR, the NIA had claimed that some Delhi-based individuals were allegedly receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using it for terror activities.

During the investigation, the NIA found that Mohammad Salman, a resident of the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi, was in regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistani national, who in turn is connected to the Deputy Chief of Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, a front organisation of the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"The accused person has been receiving funds, being sent by FIF operator and his associates, through Hawala operators. Accused persons along with other persons in various countries including Pakistan, UAE etc are sending money through Hawala to India to further their nefarious activities and create unrest in India and carry out the terrorist activities," the agency said in a statement, according to PTI.

The NIA had on September 25 raided the premises of Mohammad Salman in Nizamuddin, Daryaganj-resident Mohd Salim (hawala operator) and Rajaram in Kucha Ghasiram in New Delhi and seized Rs 1.56 crore in cash, Rs 43,000 in Nepali currency, 14 mobiles phones, five pen drives and several incriminating documents, it said.

Following the seizure of incriminating material, the NIA arrested Delhi FIF operative Mohammad Salman (52) and Hawala operators Mohd Salim alias Mama (62) and Sajjad Abdul Wani (34), a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, from Delhi.

It may be recalled that Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) is a Lahore-based organisation founded by Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed.

It was founded in 1990 by Saeed, who has been designated as a Global Terrorist by the US.

FIF is placed on the list of terrorist organisations here and it was also designated as a terrorist entity by the USA in 2010.

(With Agency Inputs)