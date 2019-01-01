हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NIA

NIA conducts raids at 5 locations in Amroha over IS terror module case

The NIA had also published a list of suspects arrested by it following joint raids in UP and Delhi. 

ANI photo

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at five locations in Amroha in connection with the IS module case of last week.

NIA busted an IS-inspired terror module following massive raids at various places and arrested at least 10 terror suspects from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The apex anti-terror probe agency said that the members of the alleged terror module wanted to carry out fidayeen attacks in near future and had set eyes on VVIPs.

The members of the newly-traced Islamic State module 'Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam' were allegedly planning terror attacks in north India, especially Delhi, the NIA IG confirmed.

