NIA

NIA had last week busted a FIF-linked terror funding module.

NIA conducts raids in Srinagar a week after busting Hafiz Saeed-linked terror funding module

JAMMU: Nearly a week after it busted the terror funding module linked to Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawaah chief Hafiz Saeed, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted a fresh raid in Srinagar's Nowhatta in connection with the case.

According to ANI, the agency raided the residence of Ajaz Ahmad Hakak in Srinagar's Nowhatta in connection with terror funding case.

It was a joint raid by the NIA and teams of CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police, according to media reports.

Earlier in September, the NIA had conducted raids in Delhi, and during their investigations, busted the terror module linked Saeed's Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

The apex anti-terror probe agency also arrested three persons in this connection.

The NIA had on September 25 raided the premises of Mohammad Salman in Nizamuddin, Daryaganj-resident Mohd Salim (hawala operator) and Rajaram in Kucha Ghasiram in New Delhi and seized Rs 1.56 crore in cash, Rs 43,000 in Nepali currency, 14 mobiles phones, five pen drives and several incriminating documents, it said.

Following the seizure of incriminating material, the NIA arrested Delhi FIF operative Mohammad Salman (52) and Hawala operators Mohd Salim alias Mama (62) and Sajjad Abdul Wani (34), a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, from Delhi.

The NIA, which has been probing the case of foreign funding of terror outfits and Kashmiri separatists, had registered a case in this regard in July this year.

In its FIR, the NIA had claimed that some Delhi-based individuals were allegedly receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using it for terror activities.

During the investigation, the NIA found that Mohammad Salman, a resident of the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi, was in regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistani national, who in turn is connected to the Deputy Chief of Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, a front organisation of the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"The accused person has been receiving funds, being sent by FIF operator and his associates, through Hawala operators. Accused persons along with other persons in various countries including Pakistan, UAE etc are sending money through Hawala to India to further their nefarious activities and create unrest in India and carry out the terrorist activities," the agency said in a statement, according to PTI.

It may be recalled that Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) is a Lahore-based organisation founded by Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed.

It was founded in 1990 by Saeed, who has been designated as a Global Terrorist by the US.

FIF is placed on the list of terrorist organisations here and it was also designated as a terrorist entity by the USA in 2010. 

(With Agency Inputs)

