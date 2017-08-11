NIA files charge sheet against ISIS-linked man for waging war

New Delhi: A charge sheet was filed on Friday against a man linked to terror outfit ISIS for allegedly trying to wage war against the country by planning to kill judges, politicians and police officers in Kerala.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed in a court in Kerala's Ernakulam district against Moinudheen Para Kadavath, who was deported from the UAE in February this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

A case was registered at the NIA police station in Kochi on October 1 last year against eight people hailing from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides other unknown persons.

The day after, five accused -- Manseed Mehmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Safvan P and Jasim N K -- were arrested from Kanakamala within Chockli police station limits of Kannur, while they were conducting a secret meeting of the ISIS/Daesh module as part of preparations to wage war against the government of India, it said.

Later on the same day, Ramshad N K, another member of the module, was arrested, after incriminating communication on social media amongst members of the terrorist module regarding the criminal conspiracy and their pursuant preparations were recovered from his digital device seized during search at his residence, the release said.

A charge sheet was filed against all the accused, besides the absconding Shajeer Mangalassery, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

"Forensic analysis of digital devices including mobile phones, tablet PCs and storage media recovered from the accused persons has revealed that the ISIS/ Daesh module had conspired and conducted preparations to target prominent persons including judges of high court, political leaders and senior police officers in Kerala," the release said.

The accused had organised themselves into a terrorist gang, owning allegiance to the ISIS/Daesh, named Ansarul Khilafa-Kerala that was headed by Mangalassery, who had performed 'hijra' (migration) to Afghanistan from the UAE in June, 2016 to join and support the ISIS/ Daesh.

The terrorist gang had also planned and conducted preparations for attacking foreigners especially jews visiting Vattakanal near Kodiakanal, it said.

They had also planned to attack rationalists and members of other Islamic denominations such as Ahmadiya sect and Jamaat-e-Islami, the release said.

Investigation has revealed that Mangalassery had motivated and radicalised Moinudheen Para Kadavath, whom he had taken along on 'hijra' from the UAE to Mashhad in Iran for crossing over to ISIS/ Daesh-controlled territory in Afghanistan, it said.

Investigation has also revealed that in September, 2016 Kadavath, while being in the UAE, had provided terror funds to Swalih Mohammed for conducting preparations to carry out terrorist acts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the release said.

Kadavath was deported from the UAE to New Delhi and arrested by the NIA in this case on February 15, 2017, it said.