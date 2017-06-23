NIA files charge sheet against ISIS sympathiser

New Delhi: The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an alleged sympathiser of a Hyderabad- based module of terror group Islamic State.

The investigation agency had on June 22 registered a case and during raids conducted on June 29 in Hyderabad busted the terror module, of which Irfan (28) alias Abu Jafar and other persons were part.

Irfan was arrested on January 17 for his involvement in the terror conspiracy module. He is linked with eight other persons charge-sheeted in the case registered on June 22.

The NIA claimed that Irfan searched for a hideout for physical training of members of the terror module.

"He, along with another accused - Muzaffer Hussain Rizwan, had also searched and identified a safe house for the terrorist gang on the outskirts of Hyderabad," it claimed.

Irfan had collected and transported explosive precursors along with Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani, another accused charge sheeted in the case, from the outskirts of Pochampally village of Nalgonda district after receiving the location from their overseas handler.

"He also went to Ananthapur town to send co-ordinates of the spot through Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani and collect the explosive material in pursuance of the conspiracy," it said.

Irfan allegedly took an oath of allegiance in favour of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, the self-proclaimed Caliph of the ISIS, in the presence of Yazdani and Rizwan and he was given a kunya name, Abu Jafar by Yazdani, the agency claimed.

It alleged the electronic gadgets seized establish his radicalisation towards the terror group's ideology.

He was in possession of material like "Mujahid Guide" and "how to conduct lone wolf attacks" and was very much influenced by jihadi ideologues like Anwar Awlaki and Omar Bakri Mohammed, the NIA said.