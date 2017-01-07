NIA files charge sheet against Pakistani terrorist - Know about deep-rooted conspiracy against India by LeT

New Delhi: National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its chargesheet at the Special Court at Patiala House against captured Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Bahadur Ali.

The NIA has maintained that Ali was a Pakistan-based LeT cadre and was sent to carry out terror attacks in India.

The charge sheet was filed before District Judge Amar Nath here as the NIA had registered a case against Ali, who was arrested on July 24 last year from North Kashmir’s border village Yahama.

Highlights

1) Walking 7 days undetected

The charge sheet has also highlighted the gaps along the Line of Control (LoC) as Ali, along with two other terrorists, had been walking for seven days undetected before they reached to their destination. The trio had entered India between the intervening night to June 12 and 13 last year and reached their destination only around June 20.

The area is expected to be dotted by security personnel as part of counter-infiltration grid, official sources said.

According to the NIA charge sheet, investigation has established that Ali, who is a school dropout and originally a resident of Jia Bagga village of Raiwind in Lahore, Pakistan, was also provided a map sheet depicting parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was provided with the grid references (GRs) that had been recovered from his possession. Ali plotted these GRs on the map sheet, which was sent for examination to the Surveyor General of India at Dehra Dun, which affirmed that the terrorist had plotted them correctly.

2) GPS device recovered

“This clearly establishes that Ali is well conversant with the use of the map sheet and that he has received training in the subject. A GPS device was recovered from the possession of Ali at the time of his arrest.

“The data retrieved from the GPS device contained coordinates of the Mandakuli ‘launching pad’ of the LeT. The pocket diary recovered from Ali, among other things, contains the name of several towns in J&K, like Rafiabad, Kunzar, Tangmarg, Budgam, Poonch, Jammu and Udhampur, besides Delhi.

3) Plotted attacks in Delhi too

“Given the fact that Ali is a trained cadre of LeT, the inclusion of the names of these towns or cities in the diary indicates that he was tasked to carry out terror attacks at several places, including in Delhi,” the charge sheet said.

The NIA also sought an opinion of General Examiner of Questioned Document, who had pointed out to his ability to plot GRs on the Google maps and on the topographic sheets, after which the agency slapped the charge of waging war against the country on Ali, it said.

The NIA has slapped charges under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, the Explosives Substances Act, Arms Act, the Foreigners Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

Ali has been been in judicial custody since August. A special court had on December 19 extended the judicial custody of Ali till January 18

With PTI Inputs