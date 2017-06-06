NIA files charge sheet in fake Rs 2,000 note case

Kolkata: The NIA has filed a charge sheet in a court here against two men for their alleged involvement in smuggling from Bangladesh fake Rs 2,000 currency notes having face value of Rs 3.9 lakh .

Two accused -- Habibur Rahaman and Fakirul Sk alias Akash alias Fakirul Seikh -- both residents of Malda, have been charged with smuggling and circulation of fake currency notes across the country with a view to damage the monetary stability of India, the NIA said in a release issued today.

The case is related to the seizure of new Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 2000 denomination, having a total face value of Rs 3.9 lakh, on March 6 this year, in front of the Hotel Shine, Station Road, Jhalijhalia, Malda from the exclusive possession of Habibur and Fakirul, it said.

Both the accused were arrested, and following the investigation, the charge sheet was filed on June 2, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Initially a case was registered at English Bazar police station of Malda district.

Following recovery of huge quantity of FICN of Rs 2,000 denomination, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take up the investigation. The agency registered the case on March 28, 2017.

The accused admitted during the examination that they procured the seized FICNs from their counterpart in Bangladesh namely one Daku Sekh, the NIA said.

He had passed on the consignment of FICNs over the Indo-Bangladesh International Border Security Fence and they (accused Habibur and Fakirul) positioned themselves on the Indian side.

The duo had received the consignment for further supply to another recipient at Malda town railway Station with intent to circulate in India when they were intercepted by a NIA team, it said.

On March 6, they used a motor cycle owned by Fakirul, which was seized from the place of occurrence, as conveyance for carrying the FICNs, the agency said.