NIA opposes interim bail for ISIS suspect

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 19:01

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday opposed the interim bail of an alleged ISIS member, after he moved a plea to undergo kidney surgery.

During a hearing in the Patiala House Court, the NIA said in its reply that if granted relief, Moinuddin Shareef Khan may hamper with the ongoing probe and flee from justice.

The agency urged the court to dismiss the application moved by Khan, who was arrested for allegedly recruiting and financing people to join the terror outfit, claiming that he was getting medical facility from Tihar jail authorities.

In its reply before the court, the NIA also stated there was no provision under the anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to grant interim bail to accused for medical treatment while in judicial custody.

Now court is set to hear the matter on next date of hearing, which is 8th August.

