close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

NIA questions Syed Ali Shah Geelani's sons again in terror funding case

For the second time in a fortnight, the National Investigation Agency on Thursday questioned two sons of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in connectionw with a terror funding probe allegedly involving Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, officials said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 21:05
NIA questions Syed Ali Shah Geelani&#039;s sons again in terror funding case

New Delhi: For the second time in a fortnight, the National Investigation Agency on Thursday questioned two sons of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in connectionw with a terror funding probe allegedly involving Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, officials said.

Geelani's sons Nayeem and Naseem were questioned earlier on August 8. The elder son Nayeem is a surgeon by profession, while Naseem is an employee of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

According to officials, who are not authorised to speak to media, the two were asked to bring certain documents related to financial transactions that have come under the scanner of the NIA.

Nayeem is tipped as the natural successor to lead the Tehrek-e-Hurriyat, a separatist conglomerate comprising pro-Pakistan hardline groups, after his 87-year-old ailing father.

The NIA had registered the case of terror funding and named Saeed, leader of the Pakistan-based Jamaat-ud-Dawa and banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as an accused.

It had registered the case on May 30, accusing separatist and secessionist leaders of being in cahoots with terrorist groups.

The case was registered over raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including through hawala channels, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in the state.

The case also included causing disruption in the Valley by pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

It was the first time since the rise of militancy in the early 1990s that a central probe agency conducted raids in connection with the funding of terrorist and separatist groups. 

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

National Investigation AgencyNIAHafiz SaeedJamaat-ud-DawaGeelani Nayeem NaseemPakistanSeparatistHurriyat

From Zee News

India, China should peacefully resolve Doklam issue: British ambassador
World

India, China should peacefully resolve Doklam issue: Britis...

Illegal casino busted in Delhi: 5 cops suspended for negligence
Delhi

Illegal casino busted in Delhi: 5 cops suspended for neglig...

US Navy identifies 1 dead, 9 missing sailors
World

US Navy identifies 1 dead, 9 missing sailors

World

68 Boko Haram terrorists surrender in Nigeria's Borno

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha writes to CM Mamata Banerjee, requests dialogue on Darjeeling crisis
West Bengal

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha writes to CM Mamata Banerjee, reques...

World

Venezuela takes Colombia TV channel off air: Executive

Delhi Police arrests 13-year-old for raping minor girl
Delhi

Delhi Police arrests 13-year-old for raping minor girl

China questions India’s move to build new road in Ladakh, warns of worsening Doklam crisis
India

China questions India’s move to build new road in Ladakh, w...

B S Yeddyurappa seeks CM&#039;s resignation, demands CBI probe in DySP&#039;s alleged suicide
Karnataka

B S Yeddyurappa seeks CM's resignation, demands CBI pr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim? All you wanted to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Right to privacy: Here is all you need to know about the case and argument

Digital disclosures do not undermine privacy expectations

Chinks in an ‘invincible’ armour

Triple Talaq verdict: Supreme Court relied on these Quran verses in its landmark judgment