NIA summons Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son in terror funding case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday issued a notice to hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son in connection with terror funding case.

In August, Naseem Geelani, a professor by profession, was summoned and questioned by NIA in August this year after the investigative agency arrested half a dozen separatists including Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah.

They were accused of receiving funds from Pakistan to fuel protests in the Kashmir Valley.

According to officials, who are not authorised to speak to media, the two were asked to bring certain documents related to financial transactions that have come under the scanner of the NIA.

The NIA had registered the case of terror funding and named Hafiz Saeed, leader of the Pakistan-based Jamaat-ud-Dawa and banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as an accused.

It had registered the case on May 30, accusing separatist and secessionist leaders of being in cahoots with terrorist groups.

The case was registered over raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including through hawala channels, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in the state.

The case also included causing disruption in the Valley by pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

It was the first time since the rise of militancy in the early 1990s that a central probe agency conducted raids in connection with the funding of terrorist and separatist groups.