close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

NIA takes over case of alleged ISIS operative

Shajahan VK was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell on July 1 this year after he was deported by Turkish authorities.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 21:58

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has taken over from the Delhi Police special cell the probe into the links of an alleged ISIS operative Shajahan Velluva Kandy who was deported from Turkey in July this year.

Shajahan VK was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell on July 1 this year after he was deported by Turkish authorities.

Hailing from Kannur in Kerala, Shajahan was allegedly trying to sneak into Syria to join the ISIS when he was held by Turkish agencies and was deported back to India.
"The NIA has taken over the case and started the investigation," a statement from the agency said here today.

It said he is an ISIS operative who traveled to Turkey/ Syria for carrying out terrorist activities after fraudulently obtaining his passport in the fake name.

"Another accused who had arranged the fake passport for Shahjahan, Mohd Mushtafa alias JP from Mannady, Chennai was also arrested earlier," it said. 

TAGS

NIAISISDelhi PoliceISIS operativeKeralaShajahan Velluva Kandy

From Zee News

AfricaWorld

At least 33 dead in Nigeria boat capsize: Emergency service...

Madhya Pradesh

Eleven girls from Madhya Pradesh rescued from Tamil Nadu fa...

India set to launch its 2nd indigenously-built N-sub INS Aridhaman
India

India set to launch its 2nd indigenously-built N-sub INS Ar...

UP police on lookout for women in burqas to nab Dera Chief&#039;s daughter Honeypreet
HaryanaUttar Pradesh

UP police on lookout for women in burqas to nab Dera Chief...

Rahul may take charge as Congress president next month: Moily
Andhra PradeshHyderabad

Rahul may take charge as Congress president next month: Moi...

Nitish vs Sharad Yadav: Bhopal administration seals JD(U) office over infighting within party
BiharMadhya Pradesh

Nitish vs Sharad Yadav: Bhopal administration seals JD(U) o...

Eight-yr-old mercilessly thrashed by school teacher in Gujarat&#039;s Surat
Gujarat

Eight-yr-old mercilessly thrashed by school teacher in Guja...

Rahul Gandhi may like to be Cong President through internal poll: Veerappa Moily
India

Rahul Gandhi may like to be Cong President through internal...

Google, its services suffer brief meltdown
Technology

Google, its services suffer brief meltdown

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Apple iPhone X fails to hit the mark

The drive to transform India

China’s belligerence has cemented India-Japan relationship

DNA Edit: Dawood feels the heat

DNA Edit: Taxes on petrol & diesel must be cut to pass on benefits