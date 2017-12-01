NIA takes over probe into RSS leader's murder in Punjab

Ludhiana: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now probe the sensational murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosai in Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to ANI, the country's apex investigating agency has been handed over the case.

Earlier on November 22, the NIA had taken over the custody of Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Shera from the Ludhiana Police during the course of an investigation, a statement said.

NIA takes over investigation of murder of RSS worker in Ludhiana. https://t.co/Z15sPiyFDI — NIA India (@NIA_India) November 30, 2017

It said that the accused were involved in eight incidents of murder or attempted murder in Punjab since January 2016 where the targets were mostly members of the RSS and Hindu organisations.

"It has also come to light that the above-mentioned conspiracy to destabilise Punjab has been hatched by Sikh extremist elements and others located in various parts of the world including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan," the statement said.

"The investigation conducted so far has revealed channelling of funds from foreign countries for execution of the incidents. The conspiracy also included an element of ideological brainwashing and incitement of the above-accused persons on religious grounds by their mentors settled abroad. Investigation of the case is continuing," the statement said.

On October 17, Gosai (58) was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants outside his home in Ludhiana's Kailash Nagar.

With ANI inputs