NIELIT to recruit Scientists and Scientific/Technical Assistants – How to apply

New Delhi: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of 340 Scientist B (Group B) and Scientific/Technical Assistants.

Interested candidates can submit their applications by August 28, 2017.

For details on the job specifications, one needs to visit official website nielit.gov.in.

Scientist B (Group B): 80 posts

Scientific/Technical Assistant (Group B): 259 posts

Scientist-‘B’GROUP -A - Educational/Professional Qualifications and Experience

BE/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Computer Engg

OR

BE/ B.Tech. in Information Technology

OR

BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication

OR

BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics & Telecommunication

OR

M.Sc. (Physics) with one year of relevant experience

OR

M. Sc. (Electronics /Applied Electronics) with one year of relevant experience

Scientific/Technical Assistant ‘A’ Educational/Professional Qualifications and Experience

M.Sc./MS/MCA/B.E/B.Tech in any one or in combination of below mentioned fields:

Field (Single/Combination) : Physics, Electronics, Applied Electronics, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunications, Computer and networking security, Software System, Information Technology, Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Bio-informatics, Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System(GIS), Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics, Computational linguistics, Information Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Design

Candidates are requested to apply online at http://apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in/ between 28.07.2017 (11:30 am) and 28.08.2017 (5:30 pm).