NIELIT to recruit Scientists and Scientific/Technical Assistants – How to apply
NIELIT has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of 340 Scientist B (Group B) and Scientific/Technical Assistants.
New Delhi: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of 340 Scientist B (Group B) and Scientific/Technical Assistants.
Interested candidates can submit their applications by August 28, 2017.
For details on the job specifications, one needs to visit official website nielit.gov.in.
Scientist B (Group B): 80 posts
Scientific/Technical Assistant (Group B): 259 posts
Scientist-‘B’GROUP -A - Educational/Professional Qualifications and Experience
BE/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Computer Engg
OR
BE/ B.Tech. in Information Technology
OR
BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication
OR
BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics & Telecommunication
OR
M.Sc. (Physics) with one year of relevant experience
OR
M. Sc. (Electronics /Applied Electronics) with one year of relevant experience
Scientific/Technical Assistant ‘A’ Educational/Professional Qualifications and Experience
M.Sc./MS/MCA/B.E/B.Tech in any one or in combination of below mentioned fields:
Field (Single/Combination) : Physics, Electronics, Applied Electronics, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunications, Computer and networking security, Software System, Information Technology, Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Bio-informatics, Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System(GIS), Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics, Computational linguistics, Information Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Design
Candidates are requested to apply online at http://apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in/ between 28.07.2017 (11:30 am) and 28.08.2017 (5:30 pm).