Nigerian child sexually assaulted inside Greater Noida school, bookseller arrested

NOIDA: Close on the heels of Pradyuman murder case and sexual assault of five-year-old girl inside private school washroom, another incident of child sexual abuse has come to the fore.

An 11-year-old Nigerian child was sodomised inside the premises of private school in Greater Noida in Sector Pi.

A bookseller, who works in the school, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the child, said police.

"The child was being assaulted since last three to four years but never told his parents. They came to us when they got to know. We're investigating," said SP Rural Greater Noida Sujata Singh.

The boy, son of a Nigerian expat, was studying in Class 6.

A police official said that a complaint was made in the case after which the accused man was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 for unnatural offence, said the station house officer of Surajpur police station.

Over the past few months, repeated assaults on children inside school premises has raised several security concerns.

On September 8, Pradyuman Thakur, class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram, was murdered inside the school premises, his throat slit in the washroom. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested in connection with the crime.

Holding the school responsible for the death, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued new security-related guidelines to be implemented by schools which included compulsory safety audits, installation of CCTV cameras, police verification, psychometric evaluation etc. Any failure to comply with guideline will lead to derecognition of school.

With agency inputs