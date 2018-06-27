हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley hails Indo-US bonhomie, says even stronger relations await

Nikki Haley is the US ambassador at the United Nations and is believed to have a strong say in the Donald Trump administration.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Nikki Haley, the highest-ranking Indian-American official in the Donald Trump administration, said on Wednesday that ties between the United States and India will continue to grow stronger in the times to come.

In India on an official two-day visit, the US ambassador to the United Nations hailed the growing bonds between the two countries and said that common interests serve as a firm base for relations to get even closer. "We are the two oldest democracies in the world and we see opportunities between the US and India in multiple ways," she said, adding that the two countries could work closely - especially fostering closer defence ties. "Terrorism is a menace both our nations look grimly at. We are going to start to work together more strongly on the military aspect," she said at the capital's iconic Humayun's Tomb.

Highlighting that the US understands the needs for better relations with India in the current geopolitical scenario, Haley said that her country recognises the increasing reasons for the two countries to come together.

During her visit, Haley is expected to hold talks on a range of topics including developing strategic ties. She is expected to deliver a talk to a group of business and government leaders on advancing Indo-US ties. Her visit comes just days before  US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis host External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington.

Interestingly, Haley's visit also comes just a day after Trump targeted India for, what he claimed, imposing 100% tariff on imported American goods. Whether the allegation has a bearing on Haley's visit remains to be seen.

