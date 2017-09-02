Nine ministers to be inducted in PM Narendra Modi cabinet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to make significant changes to his Council of Ministers with the power of 4P for Progress. 4Ps are: passion + proficiency + professional & political acumen.

As a part of the restructuring, six incumbent Ministers have resigned to take on other responsibilities. Having made meaningful contributions during their tenures, all of them have been important members of the Council of Ministers. The Prime Minister has recognised and appreciated their service to the nation.

Consequently, PM Modi is to expand his Council by inducting nine new Ministers. These are Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Virendra Kumar (SC), Anantkumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh, and Alphons Kannanthanam. All the new ministers are from ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

In continuance of his track record of identifying his fellow team members on the merit of their past Performance and Future Potential, the new ministers have been selected by the Prime Minister with a clear mandate to deliver on his vision of a New India. A vision which is built on the foundations of Development and Good Governance, and with a focus on the Garib, Shoshit, Peedit and Vanchit segments of our society.

The new Ministers are going to be strategically placed in key Ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people.

The new Ministers come from varied walks of life, bringing in their unique professional perspective and proficiency to the Council. Many of them also bring rich administrative and governance experience.

All the Ministers are highly qualified, with a number of them having professional as well as PhD degrees.

Shiv Pratap Shukla is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development. A Law Graduate with an LLB from Gorakhpur University, Shiv Pratap Shukla started off early in politics as a student leader in the 1970s.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey is a Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Bihar. He is a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates and Standing Committee on Energy.He is also a Member of Central Silk Board.

Having faced the disastrous Kedarnath floods with his family in 2013, Ashwini Kumar Choubey has authored a book KedarnathTrasadi on the tragedy. A BSc (Hons) in Zoology, he has a special interest in Yoga.

Virendra Kumar is a Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgah, Madhya Pradesh. He has had a distinguished career in Public Service as a 6 term Lok Sabha MP. Highly qualified academically, Virendra Kumar is armed with an MA in Economics and a PhD in Child Labour.

AnantkumarHegde is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada, Karnataka. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on external affairs and Human Resource Development.

With a deep focus on rural India, AnantkumarHegde is the Founder President of Kadamba, an NGO working in the field of rural development, rural health, SHGs, rural marketing and other rural welfare programmes.

Raj Kumar Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Health and Family Welfare, Personnel, Pensions and Public Grievances and Law & Justice. Raj Kumar Singh is a former IAS officer of the 1975 batch, Bihar cadre. He rose up the ranks to become the Home Secretary of India.

Hardeep Puri is a decorated former IFS officer of the 1974 batch, known for his experience and expertise in foreign policy and national security. He is the President and Chairman of Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) think tank and was the Vice President of International Peace Institute, New York.